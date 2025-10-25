Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Catherine Connolly set to be Ireland’s next president

Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish presidential candidate Catherine Connolly (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Catherine Connolly is the clear frontrunner to become Ireland’s next president, expressing her delight with early tally results.
  • Early tallies from the Adamstown count centre in Dublin Mid-West showed Ms Connolly securing 73% of the valid poll, with a 43% turnout.
  • A significant number of spoiled votes were observed, some containing messages such as 'no democracy', 'EU puppets', and references to specific social issues.
  • The election also featured former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin, who withdrew from campaigning three weeks prior but remained on the ballot paper.
  • The winner will succeed Michael D Higgins in the largely ceremonial but increasingly political role of president, with the final result to be officially declared once all constituencies complete counting.

