Catherine Connolly set to be Ireland’s next president
- Catherine Connolly is the clear frontrunner to become Ireland’s next president, expressing her delight with early tally results.
- Early tallies from the Adamstown count centre in Dublin Mid-West showed Ms Connolly securing 73% of the valid poll, with a 43% turnout.
- A significant number of spoiled votes were observed, some containing messages such as 'no democracy', 'EU puppets', and references to specific social issues.
- The election also featured former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin, who withdrew from campaigning three weeks prior but remained on the ballot paper.
- The winner will succeed Michael D Higgins in the largely ceremonial but increasingly political role of president, with the final result to be officially declared once all constituencies complete counting.