Secret footage reveals alleged animal abuse at popular cheese brand supplier
- Secret footage revealed alleged animal abuse at two dairy farms in Cornwall, Polshea Farm and Trevear Farm, which supply milk for Cathedral City cheese.
- The footage, captured by animal-rights filmmaker Joey Carbstrong, showed workers jabbing, hitting, punching, kicking, and twisting cows' tails, with some instances of rods being inserted into rectums.
- The RSPCA condemned the actions as "completely unacceptable", while an animal welfare expert identified 64 potentially illegal acts in the footage from Polshea Farm.
- Saputo Dairy UK, the producer of Cathedral City, temporarily suspended Polshea Farm and implemented anger management training, animal handling courses, and CCTV in response to the disturbing revelations.
- Government and local council animal welfare officials are investigating the incidents, with Polshea Farm's Red Tractor certification also suspended, though Saputo has since resumed sourcing from the farm after improvements were made.