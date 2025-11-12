Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carter’s to close 150 stores across the US in coming years

  • Baby and toddler clothing retailer Carter's reported a substantial 62 percent decrease in operating income for the first three quarters compared to the previous year.
  • The company attributed this significant profit decline primarily to elevated product costs, in part due to the “meaningful” impact of higher tariffs.
  • Carter's announced plans to close 150 stores across North America over the next three years, an increase from the previously stated 100 closures.
  • These store closures are projected to affect approximately $110 million in annual net sales and are part of broader initiatives to improve cost structure and profitability.
  • The retailer highlighted that new tariffs imposed by the US administration have substantially increased duties on imported products, impacting its financial performance, a trend also observed by other major retailers.
