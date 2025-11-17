ICE slammed for using children’s book to condone ‘fear-mongering’

Martha White, granddaughter and literary estate manager of author E.B. White, has criticised the Department of Homeland Security for naming an immigration operation “Operation Charlotte's Web.”

White stated her grandfather, author of the children's classic, would not condone the “fear-mongering” tactics employed by DHS agents in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The operation, which said it targets “criminal illegal aliens,” resulted in 81 arrests within five hours and involved agents reportedly raiding homes and workplaces without proper identification.

She highlighted that E.B. White's writings promoted messages of generosity and inclusion, arguing that borrowing his work to justify mass roundups betrayed his legacy.

Reports of disruption and fear were widespread, including an incident where masked agents at a church caused congregants to flee into nearby woods, leading to the detention of one member.