Carlos Mazón quits over mistakes handling deadly floods that devastated Valencia
- Carlos Mazón, the leader of Spain's Valencia region, has resigned following widespread criticism of his government's response to catastrophic flash floods in October 2024.
- The floods resulted in 229 deaths and billions of euros in damage, leading to sustained public outcry and calls for Mazón's departure.
- His administration faced heavy condemnation for issuing a flood alert hours after the disaster had begun and for his personal conduct during the emergency.
- Mazón admitted to making mistakes, stating he would live with them, but denied any political calculation or bad faith in his actions.
- He also criticised Spain's national government for perceived delays in recovery efforts, despite regional authorities being primarily responsible for civil protection.