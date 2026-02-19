Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The UK village that has endured 50 days of rain

UK weather: Met Office forecast
  • Cardinham, a village in Cornwall, has experienced 50 consecutive days of rain, receiving 441.4mm since 30 December and already surpassing its typical February rainfall.
  • The prolonged deluge across the UK, particularly in the south-west, is attributed to low-pressure systems being blocked by a persistent high-pressure area over Scandinavia.
  • Northern Ireland recorded its wettest January on record, with south-west England and the east of Scotland also experiencing unusually high rainfall for the month.
  • The Environment Agency has issued 67 flood warnings and 169 flood alerts for England, while the UK Health Security Agency has a cold health alert in place for several regions.
  • While Cardinham is still forecast to have rain, the Met Office suggests conditions may moderate, with periods of more settled weather interspersed with rain.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in