Hidden ‘killer’ of fuel poverty crisis revealed

In the UK, it is illegal for landlords not to have carbon monoxide detectors in properties with fuel-burning appliances.
  • New research indicates that households residing in cold and damp homes are over twice as likely to experience dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
  • Experts highlight a "deadly intersection" of fuel poverty, poor housing, and gas usage, with 18 per cent of those unable to heat their homes reporting carbon monoxide problems, compared to 7 per cent of UK adults overall.
  • Vulnerable groups, including 18-34 year olds and families with children, face elevated risks, often due to living in older, poorly maintained properties or a reluctance to report issues in rented accommodation.
  • Almost one in three UK adults lack a working carbon monoxide detector, increasing the danger posed by this "silent killer" gas.
  • The high cost of appliance maintenance and the tendency to block ventilation to conserve heat in fuel-poor homes are significant factors contributing to heightened carbon monoxide exposure, with government initiatives like Awaab's Law aiming to improve safety in social housing.
