SUV drivers could soon be charged more to park
- Cardiff Council is proposing to introduce higher parking charges for large vehicles, such as 4x4s and SUVs, making it potentially the first UK authority to do so.
- The plan involves increasing the cost of parking permits for vehicles weighing over 2,400kg.
- These changes are anticipated to be approved on Thursday as part of a new parking policy designed to reduce congestion and improve air quality.
- A council report justifies the surcharge by stating that large SUVs are “more polluting, more expensive and more dangerous”.
- The initiative aims to discourage the purchase of larger vehicles, addressing concerns about road danger, carbon emissions, air pollution, and traffic congestion.