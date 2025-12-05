Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One surprising reason why customers would leave their insurer

Just 25 percent of home and auto insurers provide enough digital updates to their customers, according to a new poll
Just 25 percent of home and auto insurers provide enough digital updates to their customers, according to a new poll (Getty)
  • A new poll by J.D. Power found that 52 percent of auto and home insurance customers would leave their provider due to a poor or merely adequate digital claims experience.
  • The 2025 US Claims Digital Experience Study found that robust digital offerings and clear communication are crucial for improving customer retention.
  • Customer satisfaction scores are highest when policyholders can manage the entire claims process, from initial notification to status updates, through their insurer's digital apps and websites.
  • Despite the importance of digital updates, only 22 percent of home and auto insurers consistently provide adequate digital information, causing customers to feel disconnected and seek answers via multiple channels.
  • Insurers have a significant opportunity to boost customer retention by developing a proactive, end-to-end digital experience, as customers with an 'excellent' or 'perfect' digital experience have only a 4 percent chance of switching.
