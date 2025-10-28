Dazzling car headlights to be reviewed after ‘blinded’ drivers complain
- A new survey indicates that 82% of UK drivers are concerned about being dazzled by vehicle headlights, with bright lights being the primary reason for the 38% of respondents who said they are nervous when driving in the dark.
- The RAC attributes the increased brightness to modern bi-xenon or LED bulbs, which create a more intense beam, alongside potential factors like badly aligned headlights and the higher position of SUV lights.
- Road safety experts, including IAM RoadSmart and the College of Optometrists, confirm that headlight glare is a growing issue, with some drivers reportedly reducing their night-time driving.
- A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare is anticipated shortly, and a Westminster Hall debate on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday.
- The Department for Transport is addressing the issue through research for its upcoming Road Safety Strategy and by the DVSA intercepting illegal retrofit headlamp bulbs, which carry a potential fine of up to £1,000.