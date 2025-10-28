Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dazzling car headlights to be reviewed after ‘blinded’ drivers complain

Many UK drivers say the headlights are too bright
Many UK drivers say the headlights are too bright (Alamy/PA)
  • A new survey indicates that 82% of UK drivers are concerned about being dazzled by vehicle headlights, with bright lights being the primary reason for the 38% of respondents who said they are nervous when driving in the dark.
  • The RAC attributes the increased brightness to modern bi-xenon or LED bulbs, which create a more intense beam, alongside potential factors like badly aligned headlights and the higher position of SUV lights.
  • Road safety experts, including IAM RoadSmart and the College of Optometrists, confirm that headlight glare is a growing issue, with some drivers reportedly reducing their night-time driving.
  • A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare is anticipated shortly, and a Westminster Hall debate on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday.
  • The Department for Transport is addressing the issue through research for its upcoming Road Safety Strategy and by the DVSA intercepting illegal retrofit headlamp bulbs, which carry a potential fine of up to £1,000.
