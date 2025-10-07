Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

About 14 million people set to get payouts over car finance scandal

  • The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has indicated that compensation payouts for approximately 14 million unfair motor finance deals could commence next year.
  • Customers could receive an average of about £700 per deal, though this is less than previous estimates from the regulator.
  • Motor finance firms failed to properly inform customers about commission paid by lenders to car dealers, leading to potential overcharging.
  • This issue stemmed from 'discretionary commission arrangements' where brokers could adjust interest rates, incentivising higher rates for increased commission.
  • The FCA outlawed this practice from January 2021, and its chief executive, Nikhil Rathi, is aiming for a simple and fair compensation scheme for those affected.
