Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Warning the true cost of car finance compensation could be billions

Martin Lewis explains car finance compensation as millions could get £700 payout
  • Lloyds Banking Group has set aside an additional £800 million for the car finance compensation scheme, bringing its total reserves for the issue to £1.95 billion.
  • The banking giant estimates its potential liability for the scheme could reach nearly £2 billion.
  • Lloyds plans to challenge the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s proposed scheme, arguing that its calculations overestimate the compensation customers are owed and do not reflect actual loss.
  • The FCA's scheme addresses Discretionary Commission Arrangements (DCAs), where brokers increased interest rates on car loans for higher commission, potentially affecting 14 million deals.
  • Lloyds believes the FCA's proposed redress methodology could lead to customers receiving more than 100 per cent of the commission back and intends to make representations to the FCA.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in