Labour minister claims Green policy would unleash ‘drugs epidemic’ across UK

Related: Sadiq Khan visits cannabis dispensary in LA
  • Policing Minister Sarah Jones has warned that the Green Party's drug policy could turn playgrounds into "crack dens" and unleash a "drugs epidemic" across Britain.
  • Green Party leader Zack Polanski defended their proposal for a "public health approach" to drug-taking, advocating for a regulated market to curb criminal supply and reduce harm.
  • Mr Polanski argued that the "war on drugs is failing" and criticised Labour for playing "political games" with people's lives, urging them to adopt an evidence-based approach.
  • The debate intensified ahead of a by-election in Greater Manchester, where Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer has previously supported drug decriminalisation.
  • Labour claims the Green Party's proposals could lead to a doubling of drug deaths and increased public drug use, referencing Oregon's experience where overdose deaths rose after decriminalisation.
