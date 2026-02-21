Labour minister claims Green policy would unleash ‘drugs epidemic’ across UK
- Policing Minister Sarah Jones has warned that the Green Party's drug policy could turn playgrounds into "crack dens" and unleash a "drugs epidemic" across Britain.
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski defended their proposal for a "public health approach" to drug-taking, advocating for a regulated market to curb criminal supply and reduce harm.
- Mr Polanski argued that the "war on drugs is failing" and criticised Labour for playing "political games" with people's lives, urging them to adopt an evidence-based approach.
- The debate intensified ahead of a by-election in Greater Manchester, where Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer has previously supported drug decriminalisation.
- Labour claims the Green Party's proposals could lead to a doubling of drug deaths and increased public drug use, referencing Oregon's experience where overdose deaths rose after decriminalisation.
