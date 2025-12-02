Cancer treatment that allows patients to avoid surgery given approval for NHS use
- The Papillon treatment, which uses low-energy X-rays, has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use on the NHS.
- This treatment is approved for fit rectal cancer patients whose tumours measure 3cm or less, and who choose not to have surgery or are considered high-risk.
- Papillon is a type of brachytherapy that delivers low doses of radiation directly to tumours, allowing patients to potentially avoid surgery and the need for a stoma.
- NICE stated that avoiding a stoma substantially improves patients' quality of life, and people with larger tumours may become eligible if their tumour size is reduced.
- Pioneered by Professor Sun Myint, who hailed the news as a “great victory”, the treatment has shown 93 per cent organ preservation in relevant cases and is expected to reduce surgical waiting lists and costs for the NHS.