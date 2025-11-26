Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Patient at under-fire NHS hospital details horror treatment

Salford Royal Hospital operated by the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) Foundation Trust received a formal warning for staff shortages
Salford Royal Hospital operated by the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) Foundation Trust received a formal warning for staff shortages (Getty Images)
  • A cancer patient, Zoe, 38, experienced prolonged, excruciating pain at Salford Royal Hospital after kidney cancer surgery due to inadequate pain relief.
  • She only received appropriate medication hours later, following the intervention of a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspector visiting the hospital.
  • Salford Royal Hospital, operated by the Northern Care Alliance (NCA) Foundation Trust, received a formal CQC warning (Section 29a notice) for severe staff shortages in its surgery department.
  • CQC inspectors found surgical patients faced delays in receiving critical medication, were left in pain, and noted issues such as urine bottles accumulating on wards.
  • The trust is also investigating the death of a patient who did not receive pain relief for hours, and MP Rebecca Long Bailey has raised concerns about staff welfare.
