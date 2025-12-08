Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Study projects cancer cases and deaths could double by 2050

The Conversation Original report by Vikram Niranjan
Leading risk factor for cancer revealed – and it’s not smoking, alcohol or the sun
  • A global study projects a significant increase in cancer cases and deaths by 2050, with annual diagnoses potentially reaching 30.5 million and deaths 18.6 million, nearly double current figures.
  • Cancer is increasingly affecting low and middle-income countries, which often lack adequate screening, diagnostic, and treatment capacities despite rapid lifestyle and environmental changes.
  • In 2023, 18.5 million new cancer cases and 10.4 million deaths were estimated worldwide, with over two-thirds of these deaths occurring in less-resourced nations.
  • About 41.7 per cent of cancer deaths in 2023 were attributed to six modifiable risks such as tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy diets, high body mass index, environmental exposures and air pollution.
  • Addressing this growing crisis requires urgent global action, including strengthening public health policies, investing in early diagnosis and prevention, improving health systems, and collecting robust data.
