Cancer blood test currently being trialled by the NHS

The Conversation Original report by John Ferguson
A Simple Blood Test Claims to Detect 50 Cancers but FDA Approval Remains Uncertain
  • The Galleri blood test, developed by US firm Grail and currently being trialled by the NHS, shows promise in detecting signals from 50 cancers for earlier diagnosis.
  • Early trial results indicate a 62 per cent positive predictive value, meaning 62 per cent of positive results correctly identify cancer, but 38 per cent are false alarms.
  • The test boasts a high specificity of 99.6 per cent, accurately ruling out cancer in individuals without the disease, though widespread use could still generate numerous false positives.
  • A significant limitation is its sensitivity of 40.4 per cent, meaning it misses approximately three out of five cancers, which could lead to false reassurance for patients.
  • Experts suggest the test could be a useful addition to future screening programmes but caution that it is expensive, lacks evidence of reducing cancer deaths, and is not a standalone solution.
