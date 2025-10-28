Spectacular painting could sell for £22.5m at auction
- A painting by Canaletto, "The Bucintoro At The Molo On Ascension Day", is expected to sell for over £22.5 million at an upcoming auction.
- The artwork, painted in 1754 during Canaletto's decade in England, is considered his greatest Venetian depiction from that period.
- It portrays the Feast of the Ascension in Venice and was previously auctioned by Christie's in 2005, fetching £11,432,000.
- Andrew Fletcher, global head of Christie’s Old Masters Department, highlighted the painting's impact, colour, and the artist's confident technique, describing him as a "master choreographer".
- Originally commissioned by the King family, the oil on canvas will lead Old Master sales in New York in 2026, with a global tour scheduled for November.