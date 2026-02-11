Canada school shooting leaves nine dead as female suspect is identified
- A school shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia, Canada, resulted in nine fatalities and 27 injuries.
- The shooter, initially described as a 'female in a dress with brown hair', was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing the total death toll to ten.
- Two of the victims were killed at a nearby residence, with police investigating a potential link to the school attack.
- Police responded within minutes to the incident, which began around 1:20 pm on Tuesday, and later confirmed no ongoing threat.
- The motive behind the attack in the remote, tight-knit community of Tumbler Ridge remains unknown as investigations continue.
