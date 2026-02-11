Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family provide update on 12-year-old girl critically injured in Canada school shooting

Canada school shooting leaves nine dead as female suspect is identified
  • The family of a 12-year-old girl who was critically injured in a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School said she “made it through the night” after undergoing surgery to stop bleeding.
  • The girl, named Maya, was taken to a children’s hospital in Vancouver to receive treatment for a gunshot injury that she sustained, her mother, Cia, said in a Facebook post Tuesday. A GoFundMe was set up by Cia’s cousin to assist the family in medical treatment payments.
  • In an update Wednesday afternoon, Krysta Hunt thanked donors for contributing to the medical fund and said Maya underwent surgery to help stop bleeding as a first step toward recovery.
  • “We are still in a very risky state, and care and long term recovery is unknown,” Hunt wrote.
  • The GoFundMe, which has yet to be verified by the organization, raised more than $40,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
