Student describes ‘surreal’ moment of mass shooting at school in Canada
- At least 10 people have died and over 25 are injured following a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Tuesday.
- The incident, which included six fatalities at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, is being described as one of Canada’s worst mass shootings.
- The death toll includes the suspect, identified as a woman, in the small town located 600 miles north of Vancouver.
- Darian Quist, a Grade 12 student at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, described the situation as "almost surreal" and urged the community to "hold each other close".
- Quist told CBC News that the "reality of it all is starting to set in", likening the experience to something he had only seen on television.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks