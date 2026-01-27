Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US issues fighter jet warning to Canada

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta
President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 Leaders' Summit on June 16, 2025 in Kananaskis, Alberta (Getty)
  • The US ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, warned that if Canada reduces its order for 88 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) agreement could be altered.
  • Hoekstra indicated that a reduced Canadian purchase might necessitate increased US intervention in Canadian airspace and a re-evaluation of security cooperation.
  • Canada is reviewing the F-35 programme due to a cost increase from an initial 19billionto19billionto27.7 billion and is exploring alternative suppliers, such as Sweden's Saab, which offers local manufacturing.
  • The ambassador cautioned that opting for an 'inferior product' like Saab's Gripen E jets would compromise defence capabilities and require the US to adjust its security strategy with Canada.
  • This warning comes amid heightened US-Canada tensions, partly fuelled by Donald Trump's tariff threats, and reflects a broader US strategy to pressure allies on national security issues.
