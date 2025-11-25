Campbell’s defends its soup and calls claims in lawsuit ‘patently absurd’
- The Campbell Soup Company has defended its products after Martin Bally, one of the brand’s vice presidents, was allegedly recorded by former employee Robert Garza making derogatory comments about the company's food and racist remarks.
- Garza claims Bally stated Campbell's products were "s*** for f***ing poor people" and that their meat "came from a 3-D printer," alongside racist comments.
- Garza, a former security analyst for the company, filed a lawsuit against Bally and The Campbell's Company, claiming he was fired in retaliation after reporting Bally's behavior.
- Campbell's has placed Bally on temporary leave pending an investigation, stating his alleged comments are "unacceptable" and "patently absurd," while Florida's Attorney General said it launched a separate investigation.
- “We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use,” Campbell's wrote. “The comments on the recording are not only inaccurate - they are patently absurd.”