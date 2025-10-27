Paul Biya, 92, confirmed as Cameroon’s president
- Cameroon's incumbent Paul Biya, the world's oldest president, has been confirmed as the winner of the latest election.
- The Constitutional Council announced Biya secured 53.66 per cent of votes, with challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary receiving 35.19 per cent.
- Ahead of the announcement, at least four protesters were shot dead in Douala during clashes with security forces.
- Over 100 protesters were arrested across several cities as opposition supporters rallied to demand credible results.
- The opposition accused Biya, who has led the nation since 1982, of manipulating the election and disqualifying his strongest rival.