Violent clashes over world’s oldest president’s election win as opposition rejects results
- Cameroon's Constitutional Council declared President Paul Biya, 92, the winner of the presidential election with over 53% of the vote, extending his rule for another seven years.
- Opposition leaders have rejected the results, alleging widespread fraud and claiming the outcome does not reflect the will of the people.
- The declaration triggered violent protests in several cities, including Douala, with the opposition reporting at least six deaths.
- The European Union expressed deep concern over the violent repression of protests and urged authorities to address excessive force and engage in dialogue.
- Critics, including prominent lawyer Akere Muna, condemned the process as fraudulent, citing implausible turnout figures in conflict-ridden English-speaking regions.