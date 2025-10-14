Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moment 10 people crammed inside car with dogs try to flee from police

Watch: Ten suspected hare chasers crammed inside vehicle chased by police
  • Cambridgeshire Police pursued a vehicle containing ten suspected hare coursers on Sunday, 12 October.
  • Rural crime officers used a stinger to disable the vehicle, after which all ten occupants fled on foot across fields.
  • The police seized the vehicle and successfully recovered several stolen dogs, which have since been rehomed.
  • Inquiries are ongoing, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in