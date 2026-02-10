Students unearth ‘execution pit’ near major UK city
- Cambridge University students on a training dig unearthed a Viking-era mass grave near Cambridge, containing the dismembered remains of at least 10 individuals.
- One notable discovery was an "extremely tall" man, aged between 17 and 24, who stood 6ft 5in, significantly above the average height for the period.
- This tall individual's skull showed evidence of trepanation, an ancient brain surgery, possibly performed to alleviate headaches caused by a hormone-related growth condition like gigantism.
- The remains, some dismembered and others fully articulated, suggest the individuals were victims of "terrible violence and perhaps an execution" around the 9th century AD.
- Archaeologists believe the mass burial is linked to the conflicts between Saxons and Vikings, as Cambridgeshire was a frontier zone during that period.
