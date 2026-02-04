Students unearth ancient burial pit with decapitated remains
- Cambridge University archaeology students on a training dig unearthed the remains of at least 10 people in a burial pit at Wandlebury Country Park near Cambridge.
- The discovery, potentially dating from around the ninth century AD, includes four complete skeletons, some in positions suggesting they were tied, alongside dismembered remains and at least one decapitation.
- Archaeologists believe the remains are of young men and may indicate a mass execution or bodies flung into the pit after a battle during a period of Viking and Saxon conflict.
- One individual found was an unusually tall man, estimated at 6ft 5in, with a hole in his skull suggesting an ancient surgical procedure, possibly due to a growth condition.
- Historic England is supporting further geophysical surveys of the site, and the discovery is set to feature in an episode of BBC Two's Digging For Britain.
