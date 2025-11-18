Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cambridge Dictionary’s 2025 word of the year redefines online interactions

The rise of one-sided parasocial relationships has redefined fandom and celebrity, psychologists have observed.
The rise of one-sided parasocial relationships has redefined fandom and celebrity, psychologists have observed. ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
  • Cambridge Dictionary has announced “parasocial” as its Word of the Year for 2025.
  • “Parasocial” is defined as a one-sided connection an individual feels with a famous person or public figure they do not personally know.
  • The selection reflects the growing trend of such relationships with celebrities, online influencers and artificial intelligence chatbots.
  • Experts note that the rise of parasocial relationships has redefined fandom and celebrity, with some forms potentially leading to unhealthy attachments.
  • The term, which dates back to 1956, has seen a significant increase in mainstream usage and dictionary lookups.
