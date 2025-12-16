Over 60 sick after salmonella outbreak initiates recall in California
- An outbreak of Salmonella in California has resulted in 63 residents falling ill, with 13 requiring hospitalization.
- The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is investigating an outbreak linked to eggs distributed by Vega Farms.
- Vega Farms has recalled over 1,500 dozen egg cartons after multiple samples tested positive for salmonella.
- The recalled eggs, identified by handler code 2136, Julian Date 328 and prior, and sell-by dates of 12-22-25 and prior, were sold to various outlets across Northern California.
- Authorities advise consumers not to eat, serve, or sell the affected eggs and to dispose of them, with symptoms of salmonella infection typically including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.