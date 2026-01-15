Fiery, head-on crash leaves six dead and one injured in California
- Six people have died and one person is critically injured following a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a bus in California.
- The incident occurred on Highway 99W near Richfield when a Toyota Tacoma travelling south reportedly crossed the center of the road into oncoming traffic.
- The driver of the pick-up, the bus driver, and four bus passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, with the bus bursting into flames immediately after impact.
- One bus passenger was airlifted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico with major injuries.
- Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors, and the local bus service, Trax, has been suspended.