British far-right protesters detained by French police ‘in first case of its kind’
- Two British nationals, aged 35 and 50, were detained near Calais, France, on Sunday on suspicion of planning to join a banned far-right protest.
- They were arrested after allegedly broadcasting live videos containing discriminatory comments, which authorities stated were part of a xenophobic and anti-immigrant ideology.
- The men are suspected of intending to participate in 'Operation Overload', a 'stop the boats' protest that French authorities had prohibited due to risks of public disorder.
- This incident is believed to be the first time British far-right activists have been arrested in France on suspicion of preparing acts of violence.
- The individuals are expected to be ordered to leave French territory and face deportation, following previous instances of British far-right groups being barred from entering France.