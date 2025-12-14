Egypt reveals impressive new tourist attraction
- Egypt has officially unveiled the meticulously restored colossal statues of Amenhotep III in Luxor, aiming to bolster the nation's vital tourism sector.
- These monumental alabaster figures, known as the Colossi of Memnon, depict the pharaoh who ruled ancient Egypt approximately 3,400 years ago.
- The reassembly and revamp of the statues conclude an extensive renovation project that spanned around two decades, led by an Egyptian-German mission.
- The colossi were originally toppled by a strong earthquake in about 1200 BC, which also destroyed Amenhotep III’s funerary temple.
- This unveiling follows the inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum, forming part of a broader government effort to revitalise the tourism industry, which is crucial to Egypt's economy.