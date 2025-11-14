Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The busy train dates passengers should avoid during the festive season

  • The Independent has analysed Rail Delivery Group data to predict festive rail demand, assigning a star rating to each day from 19 December to 4 January.
  • The busiest days for pre-Christmas travel are expected to be Saturday 20 and Monday 22 December, with Tuesday 23 December also highly crowded.
  • Passengers can anticipate uncrowded journeys on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day, though services wind down early on Christmas Eve.
  • Significant engineering works will affect major lines, including closures on the West Coast Main Line, London Waterloo, and the Leeds to York route.
  • Crowds are predicted to surge again on Saturday 27 December and from Friday 2 January, with many travellers potentially displaced to alternative routes due to engineering works.
