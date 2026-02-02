Authorities reveal what led to fatal Turkey bus crash
- An intercity bus crashed in Turkey's Antalya province on Sunday, resulting in nine fatalities, including the driver, and 21 injuries.
- The vehicle rolled off a road in Dosemealti, with images showing it on its side on an embankment.
- Seven of the injured sustained critical wounds, such as severed limbs, after the bus, which had travelled overnight from Tekirdag, crashed.
- Provincial Governor Hulusi Sahin suggested that wet ground, fog, and apparent speeding contributed to the accident.
- The incident occurred on the same day as another fatal car collision in Burdur, prompting Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya to highlight Turkey's high road death toll and call for stricter traffic laws.
