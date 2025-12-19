Burglar caught mid-break-in after leaving Red Bull cans at scene of crime
- Reece Wheat, 28, was apprehended after leaving Red Bull cans at the scenes of his burglaries, which provided forensic evidence.
- He broke into two bars on 28 November and 1 December, emptying tills and stealing valuables.
- Nottinghamshire Police used forensic evidence from the discarded Red Bull cans to link him to the two break-ins.
- Wheat was caught on 12 December while attempting to burgle a third bar.
- He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and two counts of theft at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and is due to be sentenced on 2 January.