Blow for Putin as Bulgaria aims to seize control of Russian oil refinery

Arpan Rai
Putin orders nuclear weapons test preparations after Trump threat in new escalation
  • Bulgaria is drafting new legislation to seize control of the Burgas oil refinery, its only such facility, which is owned by Russia's sanctioned oil giant Lukoil.
  • Lukoil is currently facing US sanctions due to Russia's war on Ukraine, impacting its foreign business operations.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered preparations for nuclear weapons testing after president Donald Trump announced the US would conduct its first tests in over three decades.
  • Putin also mandated heightened defence of Russia's oil refineries from Ukrainian drone attacks, deploying millions of reservists for this purpose.
  • On the battlefield, Russia claimed its troops were advancing in the key Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces are battling to avoid encirclement.
