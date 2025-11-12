Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Researchers make ‘remarkable’ bumblebee discovery

How honeybees may infect bumblebees
  • A new study by Queen Mary University of London researchers has revealed that bumblebees can learn to differentiate between long and short light flashes, effectively understanding a simple form of Morse code.
  • This cognitive ability, previously observed only in humans and other vertebrates such as macaques and pigeons, marks the first time it has been demonstrated in insects.
  • Researchers trained individual bees in a specialised maze, associating a short 'dot' flash with a sugar reward and a long 'dash' flash with an unpleasant substance.
  • The bees successfully learned to distinguish between the flash durations, consistently choosing the light previously linked to the reward, even when its position was varied.
  • Scientists described this “remarkable” finding as potentially stemming from an evolved “time processing capacity” or a fundamental component of the nervous system, prompting further research into the insects' tiny brains.
