Bulletin PM briefing: Furious Zelensky, Trump’s strange Gaza plan and deadly landslide
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Frustrated Zelensky tells Europe to ‘act now’ as he launches blistering attack.
- Trump’s bizarre vision for ‘New Gaza’ including luxury flats and tourist resorts.
- Desperate search for missing people after deadly New Zealand landslide.
- School says 5-year-old was used as ‘bait’ by ICE during dad’s arrest.
- Sinners smashes record to make Oscars history.