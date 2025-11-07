Bulletin PM briefing: Joey Barton guilty, girl dies in plane crash and I’m a Celeb line-up
- Joey Barton guilty of posting ‘grossly offensive’ messages on X. Read more here.
- Three-year-old girl among victims of UPS plane crash. Read more here.
- Wrongly released sex offender arrested after nine-day manhunt. Read more here.
- Woman guilty of harassing McCann family after she claimed to be missing Maddie. Read more here.
- I’m a Celebrity 2025 contestants ‘revealed’ as stars prepare to head into the jungle. Find out who here.