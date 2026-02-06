Bulletin PM briefing: Trump slammed over AI Obamas video and Mandelson properties searched
- Good evening – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- Trump called ‘disgusting’ after sharing AI video depicting Obamas as apes.
- Police searching two properties linked to Peter Mandelson.
- Summer camp sex offender jailed for drugging and abusing children.
- Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison life seen in new Epstein files video.
- Bad Bunny look-alike contest erupts into San Francisco street party.
