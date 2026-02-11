Bulletin AM briefing: Multiple people killed in mass shooting and Starmer faces new crisis
- Here are five of this morning’s biggest stories.
- Ten dead and dozens are injured in a school mass shooting.
- Starmer faces a new crisis after former senior aide is suspended.
- Person has been detained in the search for missing Nany Guthrie.
- UK increases troops in Norway in bid to deter Putin‘s threats.
- Doctors urged to ‘prescribe exercise’ to treat depression and anxiety.
