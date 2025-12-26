‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to man missing at sea in Devon after Christmas Day swim
- Matthew Upham, an antiques shop owner, has been named by his family as one of two men swept out to sea during a Christmas Day swim in Budleigh Salterton, Devon.
- Emergency services responded after several people were reported struggling in large waves, with Mr Upham and another man in his sixties subsequently reported missing on Thursday morning.
- An extensive search operation was concluded on Thursday afternoon, and neither man has been located as of Boxing Day.
- Mr Upham's family released a statement saying they were “heartbroken,” adding he was "deeply loved and will be forever missed," and extended thanks to the emergency services.
- The incident occurred during a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind, and Devon and Cornwall Police described it as a "truly tragic incident," advising the public to avoid swimming.