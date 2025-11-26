Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we have learnt from the Budget after OBR document is published early

Rachel Reeves holds up red dispatch box ahead of her long-awaited Budget
  • The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has accidentally published its economic and fiscal document before Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Budget.
  • Rachel Reeves' Budget will extend the freeze on personal tax thresholds until 2030-31, projected to create 1.7 million new income tax payers by 2029/30.
  • The two-child benefit cap is being removed, which the OBR estimates will cost £3 billion by 2029-30.
  • The 5p cut in fuel duty will be retained until September 2026, before being reversed through a staggered approach.
  • A new high-value council tax surcharge on properties worth over £2 million – dubbed the Mansion Tax – is indicated, expected to raise £0.4 billion.

