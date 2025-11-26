Two-child benefits limit to be scrapped
- The two-child benefits limit is set to be abolished from April 2026, a decision confirmed by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
- This policy change is projected to cost £3 billion by 2029/30 and is expected to reduce child poverty by 450,000 by the same year.
- The controversial limit, introduced by the Conservatives in 2015 and implemented in 2017, restricted child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children.
- The government faced increasing pressure from anti-poverty campaigners and Labour MPs to scrap the policy.
- Organisations such as Unicef UK and the Trussell Trust have welcomed the move, calling it a significant step to address record levels of child poverty in the UK.