Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reeves says tax rises are on the table for upcoming Budget

Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, discusses the idea of a ‘mansion tax’
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves has indicated that tax rises are being considered for the upcoming Budget to address a significant fiscal shortfall.
  • Estimates for the fiscal black hole range from £22bn, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, to £50bn, as suggested by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.
  • Despite previous manifesto pledges not to increase income tax, national insurance, or VAT, Ms Reeves stressed the importance of meeting fiscal rules and ensuring "sufficient headroom" when asked if tax rises were being considered.
  • The Chancellor is reportedly contemplating a "mansion tax", which would impose an annual charge on properties valued at over £2m.
  • Ms Reeves is also prioritising economic growth to improve the UK's financial position, currently leading a delegation in Saudi Arabia to finalise a trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in