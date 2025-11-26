Rachel Reeves to change pension salary sacrifice schemes — what you need to know
- Rachel Reeves will announce that the Government will cap the amount of money people can contribute to private pensions via salary sacrifice before it incurs tax.
- According to an early leak by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the new limit for tax-free contributions through a salary sacrifice scheme will be set at £2,000.
- Any contributions exceeding this £2,000 cap will be subject to National Insurance contributions.
- This policy change is scheduled to take effect from 2029 and the measure is estimated to raise £4.7 billion in 2029/30 and £2.6 billion in 2030/31.
- The Budget comes as the OBR has accidentally published its economic and fiscal document before Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn statement.