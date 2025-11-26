Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Charity issues new warning following state pension rise in Reeves’ Budget

Alex Ross
Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out further tax rises
  • Pensioner Elaine Yates states that government support, including a promised rise in the state pension, is insufficient to cover her escalating cost of living.
  • Ms Yates is set to receive an extra £575 annually from an above-inflation state pension increase and benefit from a £150 saving due to changes in energy levies.
  • Despite this, she cannot afford to heat her bungalow overnight, often eats only two meals a day, and fears being drawn into paying income tax due to frozen thresholds.
  • The 75-year-old also revealed she can no longer afford pet insurance for her dog, highlighting the severe financial pressures she faces.
  • Charity Age UK welcomed the state pension rise but expressed concerns that many pensioners could be dragged into income tax and that overall energy cost support remains inadequate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in