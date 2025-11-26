Charity issues new warning following state pension rise in Reeves’ Budget
- Pensioner Elaine Yates states that government support, including a promised rise in the state pension, is insufficient to cover her escalating cost of living.
- Ms Yates is set to receive an extra £575 annually from an above-inflation state pension increase and benefit from a £150 saving due to changes in energy levies.
- Despite this, she cannot afford to heat her bungalow overnight, often eats only two meals a day, and fears being drawn into paying income tax due to frozen thresholds.
- The 75-year-old also revealed she can no longer afford pet insurance for her dog, highlighting the severe financial pressures she faces.
- Charity Age UK welcomed the state pension rise but expressed concerns that many pensioners could be dragged into income tax and that overall energy cost support remains inadequate.