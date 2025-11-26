Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to do with your cash ISA ahead of likely changes in the Budget

Rachel Reeves accused of 'targeting those who save' amid planned raid on tax-free cash isas
  • Rachel Reeves is expected to announce a cut to the cash ISA limit from £20,000 to £12,000 in the upcoming Budget.
  • This proposed change aims to encourage individuals to invest rather than solely save in cash.
  • The overall £20,000 ISA allowance will remain, allowing savers to allocate the additional £8,000 to other tax-free products like Lifetime ISAs or Stocks and Shares ISAs.
  • While many savers may not be immediately impacted, those with lump sums from inheritances or property sales could be affected.
  • The article suggests considering alternative options for savings beyond the new cash ISA limit, such as utilising personal savings allowances, pensions, or various investment strategies, after securing accessible emergency funds.
