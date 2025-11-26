Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pensions, ISAs and income tax – what the Budget means for your money

Rachel Reeves announces cash ISA limit cut
  • Rachel Reeves has announced tax rises in the Budget amounting to £26 billion – as the chancellor battles a downgrade in forecast economic growth.
  • The 5p cut in fuel duty will remain until September 2026, while battery electric car drivers will face a new 3p per mile tax from April 2028.
  • The two-child benefit cap is being removed, a measure estimated to cost £3 billion by 2029/30.
  • The freeze on income tax thresholds has been extended until the 2030-2031 tax year for taxpayers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
  • The new limit for tax-free pension contributions through a salary sacrifice scheme will be set at £2,000, with anything above this subject to National Insurance.

